Rohit Sharma regains top spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters. The development comes just days ahead of India's three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. The change at the top was triggered by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who lost rating points after missing the final two matches during his team's series win over West Indies at home.

Top spot Rohit first topped the rankings in October After a successful Australia tour, Rohit dethroned his compatriot Shubman Gill to top the ICC ODI Batting Rankings. Despite India's series defeat, Rohit scored a match-winning century at Sydney Cricket Ground. At 38 years and 182 days, Rohit became the oldest-ever batter to top the rankings. However, he was displaced by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, who scored a ton in the opening ODI against West Indies. Rohit now has 781 rating points compared to Mitchell's 766.

Information T20 World Cup 2026 brand ambassador Rohit added another feather to his cap a day after being named the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup brand ambassador. The 38-year-old, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, has retired from the format.

Player movements Other players rise in ODI rankings Meanwhile, several other players made significant strides in the ODI rankings. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra climbed to 12th while Devon Conway jumped 11 places to 31st among ODI batters. West Indies captain Shai Hope also soared after scoring an unbeaten ton in the 2nd ODI of the series, rising to eighth place. Notably, there are three Indians among the top five ODI batters (Gill: 4th and Virat Kohli: 5).