'Indian cricket important, I'm not': Gautam Gambhir after series defeat

India suffered a massive 408-run defeat to South Africa in the 2nd and final Test in Guwahati. Under head coach Gautam Gambhir , Indian cricket has hit a new low after losing their first Test series to South Africa at home since 2000. Amid speculations regarding his tenure, Gambhir said that it is up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide his future. He reflected on India's series defeat in the post-match press conference.

Accountability Gambhir takes responsibility for team's performance This marked India's second Test series rout at home in successive years. Highlighting the lean patch, Gambhir took responsibility, saying, "The blame lies with everyone and starts with me." He added that the team needs to perform better and that the sudden collapse from 95/1 to 122/7 isn't acceptable. "You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.

Selection strategy Gambhir defends his team selection strategy Gambhir has been facing criticism for experimenting with the Playing XI and his preference for all-rounders over specialists in Test cricket. However, he defended his approach by saying, "You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need are tough characters with limited skills." He also stressed on prioritizing Test cricket if one is serious about it.

Tenure Gambhir backs himself as head coach Regarding his tenure as head coach, Gambhir said, "It is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before as well, Indian cricket is important, I am not." "I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. This is a team that is learning." Notably, India's Test side has been struggling since the retirements of match-winners Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.