'Indian cricket important, I'm not': Gautam Gambhir after series defeat
What's the story
India suffered a massive 408-run defeat to South Africa in the 2nd and final Test in Guwahati. Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, Indian cricket has hit a new low after losing their first Test series to South Africa at home since 2000. Amid speculations regarding his tenure, Gambhir said that it is up to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to decide his future. He reflected on India's series defeat in the post-match press conference.
Accountability
Gambhir takes responsibility for team's performance
This marked India's second Test series rout at home in successive years. Highlighting the lean patch, Gambhir took responsibility, saying, "The blame lies with everyone and starts with me." He added that the team needs to perform better and that the sudden collapse from 95/1 to 122/7 isn't acceptable. "You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.
Selection strategy
Gambhir defends his team selection strategy
Gambhir has been facing criticism for experimenting with the Playing XI and his preference for all-rounders over specialists in Test cricket. However, he defended his approach by saying, "You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need are tough characters with limited skills." He also stressed on prioritizing Test cricket if one is serious about it.
Tenure
Gambhir backs himself as head coach
Regarding his tenure as head coach, Gambhir said, "It is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before as well, Indian cricket is important, I am not." "I am the same guy who got results in England, won the Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. This is a team that is learning." Notably, India's Test side has been struggling since the retirements of match-winners Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Run
India's Test run under Gambhir
Under Gambhir's first assignment as head coach (2024), India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the home Test series. However, New Zealand handed India a 0-3 series defeat in their own backyard. India were whitewashed for the first time in a three-Test series at home. Later that year, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under (1-3). They fared well on the England tour, drawing the five-match series 2-2. After beating West Indies 2-0 at home, India lost 0-2 to South Africa.