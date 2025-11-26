Toxic air pushes respiratory drug sales by 14.7% in October
What's the story
The toxic air in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of India has led to a sharp increase in the sale of respiratory drugs. The segment grew by 14.7% in October, outpacing the overall growth of the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM), which stood at 9.5%. According to market research firm Pharmarack, respiratory drug sales totalled ₹1,789.3 crore for the month, accounting for 8.4% of total market sales.
Health impact
Seasonal health crises linked to pollution spikes
The spike in respiratory drug sales is largely due to seasonal health crises linked to pollution spikes, especially post-Diwali. This has led to an increase in prescription volumes for medications, according to the report. According to Moneycontrol, a pharma industry analyst said, "The respiratory segment's strong performance is directly linked to the onset of the pollution and winter season." The respiratory segment alone had sales of ₹18,520 crore for the year ending October 2025.
Market leader
Cipla's rise in respiratory drug market
Cipla, which has traditionally been a market leader in the respiratory segment, advanced to the second position from third in October, replacing Abbott. The company recorded a 12.5% value growth in October, largely driven by its respiratory products for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, such as levosalbutamol and ipratropium, budesonide and salbutamol. Cipla holds a one-fourth market share in this segment.