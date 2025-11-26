Four killed as truck crashes into road repair crew in Gujarat
Shortly after midnight on November 26, a speeding truck slammed into a road roller on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway near Motipura, Gujarat—leaving four people dead.
The victims were engineer Asim Majmudar from West Bengal and three contract workers from Mahisagar district: Somabhai, Bhemabhai, and Raghubhai Nayak.
While most of their colleagues had returned home, they stayed behind to repair potholes when the accident happened.
Police search for absconding truck driver
The road roller's driver was injured but survived. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the scene and is now being sought by police.
Authorities have filed serious charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence.
According to one victim's son, his family had been working on this highway project for a year—a job that turned tragic overnight.