G20: Modi calls for global rules on artificial intelligence
At the G20 Summit, PM Modi pitched the idea of a worldwide agreement—or "compact"—on artificial intelligence.
He stressed that as AI keeps changing how we work and live, countries need to team up on fair rules to keep things safe and avoid problems like deepfakes or cyber threats.
Focus on safety, fairness, and working together
Modi's plan is all about stopping AI from being misused and making sure its benefits are shared fairly.
He wants nations to set clear standards together, so everyone's on the same page about transparency and responsibility—especially when it comes to protecting developing countries as AI grows.