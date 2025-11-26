Amit Shah sends 'zero-tolerance' toward terrorism message on 26/11 anniversary

On the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. The attacks, which took place on November 26, 2008, were carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan and resulted in the death of 166 people and injuries to many others. The attackers targeted prominent locations such as the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Nariman House Jewish center, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and Leopold Cafe.

Tribute paid Shah pays tribute to victims, security personnel In a post on X, Shah paid tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives during the attacks. He called the attacks "cowardly" and said they were heinous and inhuman acts. "I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while bravely facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in this cowardly attack," he wrote.

Twitter Post Shah's message वर्ष 2008 में आज ही के दिन आतंकियों ने मुंबई पर कायराना हमला कर वीभत्स और अमानवीय कृत्य किया। मुंबई आतंकी हमलों का डटकर सामना करते हुए अपना बलिदान देने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ और इस कायराना हमले में अपनी जान गँवाने वाले सभी लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।



आतंकवाद… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2025

Security measures Maharashtra Police drafts drone policy for enhanced security In related news, the Maharashtra Police is working on a drone-use policy to boost security and surveillance in major cities such as Mumbai. This is part of the preparations against unconventional terror threats. Officials said that Mumbai is under extensive CCTV surveillance, enabling police to act quickly and prevent any untoward incidents.

Commemorative event National Security Guard to hold commemorative event On Wednesday, the National Security Guard (NSG) will also organize a commemorative event at the Gateway of India. The program, themed "Neverever," is in honor of those who sacrificed their lives, survivors, and other victims of the attacks while reaffirming the nation's collective resolve to prevent such incidents in the future. A dedicated memorial zone at the venue will display photographs and names of fallen heroes with floral tributes and candles placed in their memory.