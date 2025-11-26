Supreme Court to revisit how judges are picked in India
On November 26—India's Constitution Day—the Supreme Court said it would consider a petition asking to bring back the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), which was scrapped in 2015.
The petition, filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, argues that the current Collegium system for appointing judges is too secretive and could lead to favoritism.
What's at stake?
The petition wants the old ruling against NJAC declared "void from the start," saying Parliament's role in picking judges has shrunk.
It even describes the Collegium as a "riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma," to borrow an expression from Winston Churchill.
With big names like the Chief Justice and political parties involved, this case could potentially impact how India chooses its top judges.