Kamla Pasand owner's daughter-in-law found hanging at Delhi home  

Deepti Chaurasia, the 40-year-old daughter-in-law of Kamal Kishore, owner of the pan masala brands Kamla Pasand and Rajshree Pan Masala, allegedly died by suicide at her Vasant Vihar home, Delhi , on Tuesday evening. The police discovered a diary at the scene that mentioned marital discord with her husband, Harpreet Chaurasia. According to India.com, a suicide note was also found. A line from the note read, "If there is no love and trust in a relationship...what is the point of life?"

Family claims Allegations of marital discord and abuse surface Deepti and Harpreet were married in 2010 and have a 14-year-old son. Reports suggest that Deepti may have taken her life due to Harpreet's alleged second marriage to a South Indian film actress. However, the police are yet to confirm this information. Rishabh, Deepti's brother, alleged his sister was tortured and physically assaulted by her husband, who had affairs.

Brother I just want justice, says brother "Her mother-in-law and husband used to beat them. Her husband, Harpreet, had affairs. When we got to know about it, we took our daughter home...After that, her mother-in-law took her back. My sister used to call me and say that she was tortured and that her husband had affairs," he told ANI. "I don't know whether my sister was killed or died by suicide. I spoke to her 2-3 days ago... I just want justice," he said.

Lawyer 'No kind of dispute' However, Rajendra Singh, the family lawyer, downplayed allegations of marital discord, saying "both families are together." "There's no kind of dispute between both the sides and reports of putting allegation on someone is factually incorrect. We would request everyone to respect family's privacy. The deceased probably had anxiety or depression that's for the police to probe," he said.

Ongoing investigation Investigation underway, post-mortem to be conducted The police have registered a case at the Vasant Vihar police station and are investigating the matter. A post-mortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors to ascertain the cause of death. The body was found hanging with a scarf inside their house and was discovered by her husband, who took her to Safdarjung Hospital, where she was declared dead.