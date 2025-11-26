Next Article
Farmers rally in Chandigarh to mark 5 years since 'Dilli Chalo' protest
India
On Wednesday, scores of farmers gathered at Chandigarh's Dussehra Ground to remember the fifth anniversary of the 2020 'Dilli Chalo' march—the huge protest against the now-repealed controversial farm laws.
Organized by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the event was peaceful and well-managed, with city authorities keeping things running smoothly.
Security, smooth traffic, and what leaders said
With about 3,000 police officers on duty and traffic diversions in place, the rally avoided major disruptions.
Farmers rolled in on tractor-trailers as borders stayed open.
SKM leaders from around 30 groups addressed the crowd, emphasizing unity and their ongoing fight for farmers' rights—a reminder that their movement still matters even after those laws were scrapped.