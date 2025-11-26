Vehicles torched, chancellor's bungalow damaged over jaundice outbreak at VIT-Bhopal

Violent protests erupted at the VIT University in Bhopal after a suspected jaundice outbreak. Nearly 4,000 students participated in the protest, which turned violent late Tuesday night. The situation escalated when students torched several vehicles and vandalized university property, including the chancellor's bungalow. The Indian Express, citing local police sources, said the protests escalated after around two dozen students fell ill with jaundice symptoms in recent weeks.

Students Students also reported 'mistreatment by staff' "The protests at the university escalated due to the management's consistent suppression of student complaints without providing clear responses," a student said. "Despite repeated attempts by students to discuss the jaundice outbreak and concerns about food and water quality with university officials, no concrete assurances or actions were taken." Students at the hostels also reported "mistreatment by staff and guards whenever they raised these issues, including threats and physical assaults aimed at silencing them."

Student complaints Students voice concerns over hygiene, food quality By Tuesday evening, anger had turned into violent protests. Students gathered around dorms and the main entrance, shouting slogans against the management and expressing their anger over the administration's failure to deal with important health and safety issues. According to local student sources, students also accused the university administration of ignoring repeated complaints about unsanitary conditions and low-quality food served in hostels. "Many students...had to buy bottled mineral water due to unsafe drinking water at the campus," a student said.

Official response University denies allegations of jaundice-related deaths The university has denied allegations that students died due to jaundice. VIT Registrar K K Nair called the allegations "baseless." He added that those who fell ill received proper medical care and described the situation as "not alarming." "There have been some cases of jaundice reported...They were given proper medical care. We have tested the food and water material again and again; they (samples) have been found to be healthy. These allegations are motivated, mischievous and to create confusion."