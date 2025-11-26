Next Article
Tripura: Man killed in suspected superstition-driven attack
India
In Khupilong, Tripura, 58-year-old Jaban Bhakta Jamatia was beaten to death at his home on Tuesday by a group of unidentified attackers.
The assailants vandalized his house, dragged him outside, and assaulted him with bamboo sticks and iron rods.
Even after he tried to escape, he was caught again, tied up, and beaten and left severely injured.
Police suspect superstition behind the murder
Jamatia was rushed to hospitals but sadly didn't survive.
Police recovered bloodstained weapons from the scene and registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), though no arrests have been made yet.
Investigators believe superstition may have motivated this crime—a worrying trend in Tripura, where similar attacks linked to superstitious beliefs have happened recently.