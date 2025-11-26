Tripura: Man killed in suspected superstition-driven attack India Nov 26, 2025

In Khupilong, Tripura, 58-year-old Jaban Bhakta Jamatia was beaten to death at his home on Tuesday by a group of unidentified attackers.

The assailants vandalized his house, dragged him outside, and assaulted him with bamboo sticks and iron rods.

Even after he tried to escape, he was caught again, tied up, and beaten and left severely injured.