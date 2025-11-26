Centre drops 2026 holiday list for government offices

Your location decides your extra days off

If you're working in Delhi, you get to choose two restricted holidays from a set list (like Basant Panchami or Raksha Bandhan).

For those outside Delhi, it's three optional picks from a list finalized by the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee in each state capital, such as Holi, Janmashtami, or Ganesh Chaturthi.

Big dates like Good Friday and Buddha Purnima are fixed everywhere, but Islamic festival dates will depend on moon sightings.

States also have some flexibility to tweak options for local festivals.