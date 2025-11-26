Woman's viral train video sparks debate on public harassment
Instagram creator Sayaba's train video, showing a man staring and making uncomfortable gestures, has blown up with over 13 million views.
The clip doesn't just highlight gender-based harassment—it's also got people talking about why bystanders often stay silent.
In this case, it took some of her followers who recognized Sayaba to step in and get the man to leave.
Why are people upset?
A lot of folks online are frustrated that other passengers didn't help sooner—especially since there were plenty of witnesses.
Many pointed out that while staring itself isn't technically illegal, it can signal more serious harassment.
The incident has sparked fresh calls for stronger laws and for everyone to take more responsibility when they see something wrong.
What about the law?
This whole episode has put a spotlight on India's laws around sexual harassment.
While staring alone usually isn't punishable, actions meant to insult or harass women are covered under the Indian Penal Code.
For many, this is yet another reminder that clearer rules—and more people willing to step up—are needed to make public spaces safer.