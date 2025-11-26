Next Article
Delhi-NCR leads luxury housing price surge, Mumbai follows
India
Luxury home prices in India's big cities have shot up by almost 40% since 2022, with Delhi-NCR seeing the sharpest jump—up a massive 72% to ₹23,100 per square foot.
If you're eyeing high-end homes (₹1.5 crore and above), they're now far pricier than just three years ago.
Other details:
Mumbai and Bengaluru aren't far behind—Mumbai's luxury rates climbed to ₹40,200 per square foot, while Bengaluru hit ₹16,700.
Even affordable homes (under ₹40 lakh) got more expensive across cities; Delhi-NCR led here too with a 48% hike.
The gap between luxury and budget housing is definitely getting wider in urban India.