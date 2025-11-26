Next Article
Delhi's DTC busses getting major safety upgrade after recent fires
India
After a few scary fire incidents on CNG and electric busses, Delhi's government is stepping up safety for all DTC busses.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh led a review this week, promising big changes—like following IIT-Delhi's expert advice and tightening up maintenance checks.
What's changing for bus safety?
Expect more frequent inspections, especially for electric busses that have seen lots of use.
Real-time monitoring will track things like battery health, and fire suppression systems are getting an upgrade.
Plus, depots will be better prepared for emergencies, and bus makers tied to recent fires will face thorough safety audits—all to keep Delhi commuters safer on the road.