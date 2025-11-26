Next Article
VIT Bhopal: Students protest jaundice outbreak; university declares holiday
India
VIT University in Bhopal saw major student protests after over 25 students reportedly showed jaundice symptoms, which many blamed on contaminated food and water.
Things got heated, with thousands joining in and some vehicles and the chancellor's bungalow set on fire.
The university has now declared a holiday till the end of November to calm things down.
Students demand answers, leaders call for action
Students say their complaints about health issues were ignored and that staff treated them poorly.
While officials insist there have been no deaths, they've promised to address student concerns.
Congress leader Jitendra Patwari has also stepped in, asking for an official probe and strict action against those responsible.