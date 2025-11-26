41 Naxalites lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

What happens next for them?

Each surrendered Naxalite will get ₹50,000 to help start fresh under the state's rehabilitation scheme.

Since January 2024, nearly 800 people have given up arms in Bijapur alone—adding to over 2,200 surrenders across Chhattisgarh in less than two years.

The police are encouraging others still involved to come forward too, promising safety and a chance at a new life.