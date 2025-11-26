Next Article
41 Naxalites lay down arms in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
India
Big news from Chhattisgarh: 41 Naxalites just surrendered in Bijapur district, with 32 of them previously carrying bounties totaling over ₹1 crore.
Officials say the state's new rehab policy and the "Poona Margham" initiative played a big role in their decision.
These individuals were part of different Maoist groups, including some high-ranking members.
What happens next for them?
Each surrendered Naxalite will get ₹50,000 to help start fresh under the state's rehabilitation scheme.
Since January 2024, nearly 800 people have given up arms in Bijapur alone—adding to over 2,200 surrenders across Chhattisgarh in less than two years.
The police are encouraging others still involved to come forward too, promising safety and a chance at a new life.