Delhi pollution: Central government employees want work-from-home
With Delhi's air getting worse, central government staff are asking to work from home again.
The Central Secretariat Service (CSS) Forum wrote to officials on Tuesday, suggesting remote work and flexible office hours—reminding everyone how well things worked digitally during the pandemic.
Why they're pushing for it
The main worry is health: regular office timings mean more traffic jams and longer exposure to toxic air.
The Forum says switching to digital files and virtual meetings can keep things running smoothly while cutting down commutes.
They're hoping at least 30-40% of employees can log in from home using the tech that's already in place.