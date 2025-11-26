On camera: Basketball player dies as pole drops on chest
A 16-year-old national-level basketball player, Hardik Rathi, died in a tragic accident in Rohtak, Haryana. The incident happened on Tuesday morning at a local playground when Rathi was practicing alone. He attempted to hang from an iron basketball pole, which was found to be unstable and buckled under his weight.
Accident details
The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows Hardik Rathi attempting to hang from the hoop when the pole collapsed on his chest. The impact pinned him to the ground for a few seconds before he fell sideways. Other players nearby rushed to his aid, lifting the structure and providing assistance, but unfortunately, Rathi succumbed to his injuries later.
Sports suspension
Haryana Olympic Association suspends events following tragedy
In light of this tragic incident, the Haryana Olympic Association has reportedly suspended all sports festivals and events across the state for three days as a mark of respect. The association's decision comes after a similar incident occurred just two days earlier in Bahadurgarh. A 15-year-old boy named Aman was killed when a basketball pole fell on him at Hoshiar Singh Stadium during practice.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation launched into sports infrastructure safety
Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances of Rathi's death, including examining the condition of equipment and safety protocols at the playground. According to his neighbors, he had been selected for the national team and had recently returned from a training camp. Haryana's Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar described the incident as "unfortunate" and said a detailed investigation would be conducted. "I will write to all District Education Officers and the Education Minister. I will seek information in detail."