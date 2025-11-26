On camera: Basketball player dies as pole drops on chest 

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player, Hardik Rathi, died in a tragic accident in Rohtak, Haryana . The incident happened on Tuesday morning at a local playground when Rathi was practicing alone. He attempted to hang from an iron basketball pole, which was found to be unstable and buckled under his weight.

Accident details CCTV footage captures tragic incident The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. The footage shows Hardik Rathi attempting to hang from the hoop when the pole collapsed on his chest. The impact pinned him to the ground for a few seconds before he fell sideways. Other players nearby rushed to his aid, lifting the structure and providing assistance, but unfortunately, Rathi succumbed to his injuries later.

Sports suspension Haryana Olympic Association suspends events following tragedy In light of this tragic incident, the Haryana Olympic Association has reportedly suspended all sports festivals and events across the state for three days as a mark of respect. The association's decision comes after a similar incident occurred just two days earlier in Bahadurgarh. A 15-year-old boy named Aman was killed when a basketball pole fell on him at Hoshiar Singh Stadium during practice.

Twitter Post CCTV captures freak accident Extremely freakish & so Tragic! 😳

National level basketball player dies after pole collapses during practice in Haryana!

pic.twitter.com/XfoSyLeH7f — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 26, 2025