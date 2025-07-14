Apple's top management overhaul: Will CEO Tim Cook retire soon?

Apple is witnessing a major leadership overhaul with the retirement of key executives and the exit of others. The changes come amid mounting pressure from investors and critics over the company's performance in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation. Despite these challenges, CEO Tim Cook , who will turn 65 this November, remains firmly in control at least for another five years.

Leadership transition Half of Cook's 20 key executives are in their 60s Jeff Williams, Apple's long-serving Chief Operating Officer and Cook's presumed successor, is retiring later this year. His departure highlights the lack of a clear succession plan within the company. Nearly half of Cook's 20 direct reports are in their 60s, including marketing head Greg Joswiak and chip lead Johny Srouji. Financial chief Luca Maestri has begun transitioning out as well.

Management reshuffle Sabih Khan to take over COO role As part of the ongoing management overhaul, Sabih Khan, Apple's operations chief, will take over the COO title from Williams. However, he doesn't have enough experience to be considered a potential successor for Cook's role. Khan will also take over AppleCare as part of this transition. The Fitness+ division is being moved under the services umbrella as part of these changes.

Division restructuring Design teams now report to Cook The health-related hardware and watchOS divisions are being moved under the purview of Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief. The company's vast Greater China business will continue to report directly to Cook and Khan. In a major shift, design teams will now report directly to Cook, reminiscent of the company's old structure. The Vision Pro team is also being divided and spread across hardware and software groups.