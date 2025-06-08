'Kantara' fame Sapthami Gowda's poster from 'Thammudu' unveiled
What's the story
The upcoming Telugu film Thammudu, starring Nithiin, unveiled actor Sapthami Gowda's first look on her birthday on social media.
The Kantara actor will play a village girl named Ratna in the emotional action drama directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju.
The poster, released on Sunday, teases the character's simplicity and naivety.
Character details
A glimpse into the world of 'Thammudu'
Gowda's character, Ratna, appears to be deeply connected to the rural setting of Thammudu.
This marks an interesting outing for the actor, who has earlier starred in films like The Vaccine War and Yuva.
The movie also stars Laya, Swasika, Varsha Bollamma, and Saurabh Sachdeva. The music for the film is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.
Twitter Post
Check out the poster here
Wishing our incredible & powerful "Ratna" aka the incredibly captivating diva @gowda_sapthami! ❤️😍— Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) June 8, 2025
Her presence & performance both will have you hooked to the screens 💥#HBDSapthamiGowda 🎉
A #SriramVenu Film🎬#Thammudu 🎯@actor_nithiin #Laya #SaurabhSachdeva… pic.twitter.com/nwk21ZGR5f
Release update
'Thammudu' release postponed
Originally scheduled for a July 4, 2025, release, Thammudu has since been postponed.
The new release date is yet to be announced, but it is speculated that it may be released by the end of July.
The film is reportedly set to deliver an emotional storyline with action sequences, making it one of the most anticipated films of the coming months.