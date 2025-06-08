What's the story

The upcoming Telugu film Thammudu, starring Nithiin, unveiled actor Sapthami Gowda's first look on her birthday on social media.

The Kantara actor will play a village girl named Ratna in the emotional action drama directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju.

The poster, released on Sunday, teases the character's simplicity and naivety.