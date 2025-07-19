Next Article
Gurugram school gets fake bomb threat; similar emails sent elsewhere
A fake bomb threat at H S V Global School in Gurugram on Friday led to an evacuation and a two-hour police search—thankfully, nothing dangerous was found.
The email was received past midnight, and the police were informed around 11am after students were already in class, leaving parents worried; some even rushed to take their kids home.
Over 45 schools in Delhi also got similar threats
It wasn't just one school—over 45 schools and three colleges in Delhi got similar hoax threats the same day.
This is actually the fourth time this week such emails have caused panic, making many parents nervous about sending their kids to school.
Police are investigating and working to track down whoever is behind these messages.