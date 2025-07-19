Drones fly over village in UP at night, locals panic

Police say drones might be operated by some youths

The latest sighting was just reported on July 17, 2025, and locals have been sharing videos online.

Police say the drones might be operated by some youths trying to stir up panic since these gadgets are easy to buy now.

Superintendent Kunwar Akash Singh reassured everyone: "We're working to trace where these drones came from and who's flying them," promising action so people can feel safe again.