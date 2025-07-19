Next Article
Drones fly over village in UP at night, locals panic
People in Chhajlat village, Uttar Pradesh, are pretty anxious after spotting drones flying around at night.
Many believe these drones are being used by gangs to check out homes before burglaries.
To protect themselves, villagers have started patrolling after dark and even firing warning shots to scare off whoever's behind it.
Police say drones might be operated by some youths
The latest sighting was just reported on July 17, 2025, and locals have been sharing videos online.
Police say the drones might be operated by some youths trying to stir up panic since these gadgets are easy to buy now.
Superintendent Kunwar Akash Singh reassured everyone: "We're working to trace where these drones came from and who's flying them," promising action so people can feel safe again.