Raj Thackeray faces PIL for 'justifying violence' in rally
Raj Thackeray, leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), is facing a Public Interest Litigation in the Bombay High Court.
Advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay wants an FIR filed against Thackeray, accusing him of encouraging violence over language issues—especially targeting individuals who do not speak Marathi.
Petition seeks action against parties fueling hate
The PIL points to Thackeray's July 5 rally, where he allegedly justified violence against people who don't speak Marathi.
The petition claims this was meant to stir up division for political gain, which could threaten national unity.
It asks the court and Election Commission to step in—calling for action against parties fueling hate and strict punishment for anyone undermining the country's integrity.