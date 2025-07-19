Next Article
Rajasthan: Teacher arrested for filming students inappropriately
A government school teacher in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan—Shambhulal Dhakad—was arrested after he was caught secretly recording inappropriate videos of students on campus.
Parents and locals raised the alarm, leading to his arrest for this serious breach of student privacy.
Minister promises strict action against the accused
Authorities acted fast: a team led by local officials confirmed the recordings on Dhakad's phone during their visit to the school.
He's been suspended immediately, and Rajasthan's Education Minister has ordered a full investigation, promising strict action against the accused.