Budha Amarnath Yatra: Pilgrims to travel in regulated convoys

Pilgrims will move in regulated convoys under extra security. Only authorized groups can travel at set times. The main highways are being maintained and repaired so everyone gets through safely.

Help desks at Bhagwati Nagar and Jammu Railway Station will guide travelers from the start.

Along the route, local teams are setting up power-backed accommodation, drinking water stations, food tents (langars), mobile toilets—even waterproof tents if it rains.

Everything's aimed at making the journey safer and less stressful for everyone joining in.