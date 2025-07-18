Pulwama attack linked to bomb component bought via EPOM Amazon
A recent FATF report revealed that a key bomb component used in the 2019 Pulwama attack—which killed 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers—was purchased through EPOM Amazon, an ad network.
The attack was planned by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, highlighting how digital platforms can be misused when oversight and ID checks fall short.
How terrorists exploited everyday apps and websites
Investigators found that one accused, Waiz-ul-Islam, ordered chemicals and batteries online for JeM's plan.
FATF also pointed to other cases where terrorists used PayPal and VPNs to move money.
These incidents show how easy it's become for bad actors to use everyday apps and websites for dangerous purposes—reminding us why stronger rules and better cross-border cooperation are needed to keep everyone safe online.