MP Midhun Reddy to surrender in liquor scam on July 19
YSR Congress MP PV Midhun Reddy is set to surrender on July 19 after the Supreme Court rejected his request for anticipatory bail in a massive ₹3,500 crore liquor scam.
The case centers on alleged manipulation of excise policies to favor certain distilleries in exchange for kickbacks, leading to major financial losses.
Reddy's role in the case
Investigators say Reddy played a key role in changing liquor policies and collecting commissions from suppliers, violating several criminal laws.
A lookout notice was issued after he didn't respond to summons.
The Supreme Court stressed the need for custodial questioning because of the seriousness of the charges and his powerful position.