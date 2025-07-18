Next Article
Man accused of raping, murdering girl killed in police encounter
A 55-year-old man, Manu Subhash, who was accused of abducting, raping, and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Qaimganj, was shot dead by Farrukhabad police.
The girl went missing on June 27 while visiting relatives and was found the next day with signs of sexual assault.
Subhash was killed during a morning police encounter.
Subhash tracked down after 20-day search
After a 20-day search using CCTV and local tips, police finally tracked down Subhash—who already had a ₹1 lakh bounty for earlier molestation and murder cases.
He'd managed to stay hidden by moving constantly and avoiding technology.
When cornered, he fired at officers; they shot back in self-defense. Subhash died soon after in hospital.
His crimes had sparked protests locally before order returned.