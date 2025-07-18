Man accused of raping, murdering girl killed in police encounter

Subhash tracked down after 20-day search

After a 20-day search using CCTV and local tips, police finally tracked down Subhash—who already had a ₹1 lakh bounty for earlier molestation and murder cases.

He'd managed to stay hidden by moving constantly and avoiding technology.

When cornered, he fired at officers; they shot back in self-defense. Subhash died soon after in hospital.

His crimes had sparked protests locally before order returned.