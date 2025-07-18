Next Article
Uttarakhand government employees need approval for transactions above ₹5,000
Uttarakhand government employees now have to get official approval for any transaction above ₹5,000—even if it's just buying or selling something that isn't part of their regular business.
The rule kicked in after a notice on July 14 and is meant to boost transparency and keep things accountable in government offices.
Must report all properties owned
Along with the new spending rule, employees must also report all properties they own—including those held by family members living with them—when they join service and then every five years.
Any plans to buy, sell, or gift property need a green light from higher-ups first.
Some staff are worried about the extra red tape, but the government says these steps are all about keeping things fair and honest.