Indian families to spend $91B on overseas education by 2030

Indian families are set to spend $91 billion on sending their kids abroad for studies by 2030—almost double what they're spending in 2024. With over 2.5 million Indian students expected to be studying overseas, India is quickly becoming one of the biggest sources of international students.

Students looking beyond US, UK, Canada, Australia Right now, Indians account for about a third of all international students in places like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Countries such as Germany, Ireland, UAE, and Singapore are also getting more popular thanks to better affordability and work options after graduation.

Traditional banks charge hidden fees for international money transfers Sending money abroad isn't cheap—traditional banks often tack on hidden fees and exchange markups.

In 2024 alone, these extra charges cost Indian families an estimated $200 million.