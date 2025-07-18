Next Article
Mehul Choksi's fraud case trial halted; he's stuck in Belgium
A CBI court has put the brakes on trial proceedings against Mehul Choksi, the diamond merchant accused of a bank fraud involving a Canara Bank-led group.
The case centers on claims that Choksi and others took out loans and used them for things they weren't meant for.
He's already infamous as a main accused in the much bigger Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam worth over ₹25,000 crore.
Choksi's lawyer argues earlier court order didn't explain itself well
Choksi's lawyer argued that the earlier court order didn't explain itself well enough, convincing the judge to grant an interim stay.
Meanwhile, Choksi is stuck in Belgium fighting efforts to send him back to India.
The CBI now has until August 8 to respond before the next hearing.