Mehul Choksi's fraud case trial halted; he's stuck in Belgium India Jul 18, 2025

A CBI court has put the brakes on trial proceedings against Mehul Choksi, the diamond merchant accused of a bank fraud involving a Canara Bank-led group.

The case centers on claims that Choksi and others took out loans and used them for things they weren't meant for.

He's already infamous as a main accused in the much bigger Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam worth over ₹25,000 crore.