UGC team probing Odisha student's suicide, harassment complaint
A 20-year-old student at Fakir Mohan College, Balasore, died by self-immolation on July 12 after her sexual harassment complaint against a teacher reportedly went unanswered.
Now, a University Grants Commission (UGC) team led by Professor Raj Kumar Mittal is investigating what happened and why her concerns weren't addressed.
Family says daughter felt unheard
The UGC team is meeting with college officials and the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC), whose earlier report had called for removing the accused Head of Department—but the source does not specify the actions taken following the recommendation.
Odisha's Higher Education department and police are also looking into the case, gathering CCTV footage and witness accounts.
The student's family says ICC negligence left her isolated and unheard.