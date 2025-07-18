Russian artist, kids found in cave—'happy, healthy' despite claims

Nina Kutina, a Russian artist and her two daughters, were found living in a remote cave near Gokarna, Karnataka—where they'd been for approximately 2 weeks since arriving on a business visa. Despite the unusual setup, Kutina described their life as peaceful and creative, filled with painting and homeschooling.

'We were happy and healthy' Kutina, who teaches art and literature to her kids herself, pushed back against claims of hardship: "We were happy and healthy," she shared.

They got supplies from a nearby village.

Their offbeat lifestyle drew attention from locals and authorities.

Her life before India Kutina has lived in about 20 countries over the past decade and a half, earning through art gigs and teaching.

Her daughters were born abroad without medical help.

She met her ex-husband around 2017.