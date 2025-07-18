ALPA India pushes to join Air India crash investigation
After the tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 crash on June 12 that killed 260 people, the pilots' group ALPA India is pushing to join the investigation as observers.
They believe being part of the process will help keep things fair and transparent, following global best practices.
ALPA India isn't happy with official report so far
ALPA India isn't happy with the official report so far, which points to cockpit confusion after fuel switches were turned off—implying pilot error.
The group is calling for more expert voices and open discussions so the investigation doesn't just blame pilots without all the facts.
If they're left out, ALPA India might go to court
If they're left out, ALPA India says they might go to court.
Their main goal: make sure aviation safety gets better through honest, unbiased investigations—not finger-pointing or closed-door decisions.