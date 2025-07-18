Six Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, arms and ammunition recovered

Government aims to end Naxalism by March 2026

This encounter is part of a bigger government effort to tackle Naxalism, with Home Minister Amit Shah aiming to end it by March 2026.

In a separate Sukma district raid, five more Naxalites—including a minor—were arrested with explosives.

So far this year, 221 Naxalites have been neutralized in Chhattisgarh as authorities also roll out programs to help former insurgents return to mainstream life.