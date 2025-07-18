Next Article
Six Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, arms and ammunition recovered
On Friday, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district clashed with Maoist insurgents in the Abujhmad forest, leading to the deaths of six suspected militants.
The operation followed a tip-off and ended with officers recovering AK-47s, SLR rifles, explosives, and basic supplies from the site.
Government aims to end Naxalism by March 2026
This encounter is part of a bigger government effort to tackle Naxalism, with Home Minister Amit Shah aiming to end it by March 2026.
In a separate Sukma district raid, five more Naxalites—including a minor—were arrested with explosives.
So far this year, 221 Naxalites have been neutralized in Chhattisgarh as authorities also roll out programs to help former insurgents return to mainstream life.