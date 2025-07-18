Namakkal kidney sale racket: Poor workers offered ₹10L for kidneys
Tamil Nadu officials are investigating a suspected kidney sale racket in Namakkal, where poor daily wage workers were allegedly targeted and offered up to ₹10 lakh for their kidneys.
The case came to light after Dr. Veeramani from Pallipalayam Government Hospital raised concerns, prompting a probe led by district joint director Dr. Rajmohan.
Suspected broker Anandan missing; 2 women taken to Karnataka
Police have filed a case against M Anandan, the suspected broker who is currently missing. Investigators believe at least two women were taken to Karnataka for kidney removal surgeries.
Officials, including the District Collector and Health Minister M Subramanian, have promised strict action and reminded everyone that only voluntary organ donation is legal.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to track down Anandan and uncover the full extent of the racket.