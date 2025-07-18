Namakkal kidney sale racket: Poor workers offered ₹10L for kidneys

Suspected broker Anandan missing; 2 women taken to Karnataka

Police have filed a case against M Anandan, the suspected broker who is currently missing. Investigators believe at least two women were taken to Karnataka for kidney removal surgeries.

Officials, including the District Collector and Health Minister M Subramanian, have promised strict action and reminded everyone that only voluntary organ donation is legal.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to track down Anandan and uncover the full extent of the racket.