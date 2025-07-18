Bihar voter list update: 41L missing, 36L unreachable

Why this update matters

A clean voter list means fairer elections, and that matters for everyone's voice being heard—especially in a huge, diverse state like Bihar where lots of people move for work or study.

The EC has brought in 1.5 lakh local agents and party reps to track down missing voters by July 25.

With the draft list out August 1 and corrections open till September 30, this revision is key to making sure no one gets left out or counted twice.