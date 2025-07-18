Next Article
Bihar voter list update: 41L missing, 36L unreachable
Bihar's Election Commission is rushing to update the state's voter list ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, but things aren't going smoothly.
Over 41 lakh people haven't turned in their forms, and nearly 36 lakh voters couldn't be reached at their listed addresses—even after three tries.
Why this update matters
A clean voter list means fairer elections, and that matters for everyone's voice being heard—especially in a huge, diverse state like Bihar where lots of people move for work or study.
The EC has brought in 1.5 lakh local agents and party reps to track down missing voters by July 25.
With the draft list out August 1 and corrections open till September 30, this revision is key to making sure no one gets left out or counted twice.