₹36Cr drugs bust at Panvel station, Nigerian woman arrested
On Friday, police arrested a Nigerian woman named Etumudon Doris at Panvel Railway Station in Maharashtra for allegedly carrying approximately ₹36 crore worth of drugs.
Officers found about 3.49kg of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in her travel bag.
Doris was traveling with an infant named Miracle when she was stopped by authorities.
Operation conducted on tip-off about drug smuggling
This arrest was part of a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force, NCB Bengaluru, and Mumbai's Crime Intelligence Branch, acting on a tip about drug smuggling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express.
After being questioned, Doris admitted to having the drugs.
The narcotics are now with the NCB as they investigate where they came from and who else might be involved.
Doris will be taken to court for further legal steps as officials try to uncover more about the smuggling network.