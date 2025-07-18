₹36Cr drugs bust at Panvel station, Nigerian woman arrested

Operation conducted on tip-off about drug smuggling

This arrest was part of a joint operation by the Railway Protection Force, NCB Bengaluru, and Mumbai's Crime Intelligence Branch, acting on a tip about drug smuggling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express.

After being questioned, Doris admitted to having the drugs.

The narcotics are now with the NCB as they investigate where they came from and who else might be involved.

Doris will be taken to court for further legal steps as officials try to uncover more about the smuggling network.