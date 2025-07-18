Jharkhand Police kill 17 Maoists in 1st half of 2025
Between January and June 2025, Jharkhand Police stepped up their fight against Maoist groups, killing 17 insurgents and arresting 197 others.
The operations targeted major outfits like CPI (Maoist), TSPC, PLFI, and JJMP, with top leaders such as Vivek alias Prayag Manjhi and Arvind Yadav alias Ashok among those killed.
Bokaro district saw most action
Most of the action happened in Bokaro district, which saw over 10 deaths.
Police seized 113 weapons, around 8,500 bullets, and nearly 177kg of explosives—plus recovered dozens of guns stolen from security forces.
Bounty on heads of 55 absconding Maoists
Despite these successes, 55 Maoists are still at large with a total bounty of ₹8.45 crore on their heads. Ten have surrendered so far this year.
Inspector General Michael Raj says the crackdown will continue and encourages remaining militants to give up peacefully.