Next Article
Bhopal bridge has 90-degree turn, engineers say 'sorry' after backlash
A newly built bridge in Bhopal's Aishbagh area is making headlines for all the wrong reasons—a sharp 90-degree turn in its design has sparked safety concerns and public criticism.
After the issue came to light, Chief Engineer (Bridges) P.C. Verma briefly tried to pause other projects for review but had to backtrack since he didn't have the authority.
What will the committee do?
The state government is stepping up oversight by forming a five-member committee to double-check project designs and suggest fixes.
They're also teaming up with the Indian Academy for Highway Engineering to better train engineers, and looking at tech upgrades like camera monitoring.
The goal: safer roads that actually follow national standards—so mistakes like this don't happen again.