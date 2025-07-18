Kolkata man blackmailed after meeting someone on gay dating app

Victim reported to police on July 18

The attackers demanded ₹20,000, threatening to harm his family or leak the videos if he didn't pay.

Though they returned his phone without taking money, the victim managed to escape and reported everything to Patuli police on July 18.

An FIR has been registered for assault, theft, extortion, and criminal intimidation.

Police are now using dating app data and technical evidence to track down those involved; no arrests have been made yet.