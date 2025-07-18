Next Article
Kolkata man blackmailed after meeting someone on gay dating app
A young man from Kolkata was allegedly assaulted and blackmailed after meeting someone through a gay dating app.
On July 14, he was lured to an abandoned building near Ballygunge railway station, where the accused and his group reportedly filmed the assault and stole an SD card with his personal data.
Victim reported to police on July 18
The attackers demanded ₹20,000, threatening to harm his family or leak the videos if he didn't pay.
Though they returned his phone without taking money, the victim managed to escape and reported everything to Patuli police on July 18.
An FIR has been registered for assault, theft, extortion, and criminal intimidation.
Police are now using dating app data and technical evidence to track down those involved; no arrests have been made yet.