Nagaland reports 2 deaths from Japanese encephalitis this monsoon

Advisory issued by health department

The health department has rolled out an advisory: more fogging to control mosquitoes, boost routine immunization, and spreading the word about JE symptoms.

Since there's no specific cure—just supportive care—early detection is super important.

If you or someone around you gets sudden fever, headache, vomiting, or confusion, don't wait—get medical help fast.

Most infections show no symptoms at all (for every sick person there could be hundreds without signs), so community awareness and routine immunization are key to staying safe this rainy season.