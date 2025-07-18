SC's day: Rules for releasing terminally ill prisoners uniform India Jul 18, 2025

On Friday, the Supreme Court stepped in on a bunch of major issues.

The justices said it's time to have the same rules everywhere for releasing terminally ill prisoners—right now, every state does its own thing.

Plus, they brought in the National Human Rights Commission to help push for better enforcement of a 2017 law meant to protect people with mental illnesses.