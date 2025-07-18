SC's day: Rules for releasing terminally ill prisoners uniform
On Friday, the Supreme Court stepped in on a bunch of major issues.
The justices said it's time to have the same rules everywhere for releasing terminally ill prisoners—right now, every state does its own thing.
Plus, they brought in the National Human Rights Commission to help push for better enforcement of a 2017 law meant to protect people with mental illnesses.
What the court said
This matters because it's about fairness—whether someone's sick in jail or struggling with mental health, everyone deserves equal treatment no matter where they live.
Also, the court refused to pause Lalu Prasad Yadav's trial (big deal in Indian politics), and took charge of cases against online betting platforms that are skirting the law.
If you're interested in justice actually working—and not just for headlines—this is worth following.
Other important matters the court took up
The court told Delhi Police to stop illegal construction in Chandi Chowk and dismissed a challenge over Bihar's public service commission chief after an old case was closed.
There was even an update on efforts to bring home Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing the death penalty abroad.