Modi faces black flag protest in Bihar India Jul 18, 2025

At a rally in Motihari, Bihar, three men—Jitendra Tiwari, Vikrant Gautam, and Ravikant Ravi—were detained after waving black flags while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking.

Their protest was meant to spotlight the decline of the local sugar industry.

Police are now looking into how much disruption this caused.