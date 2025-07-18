Next Article
Modi faces black flag protest in Bihar
At a rally in Motihari, Bihar, three men—Jitendra Tiwari, Vikrant Gautam, and Ravikant Ravi—were detained after waving black flags while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking.
Their protest was meant to spotlight the decline of the local sugar industry.
Police are now looking into how much disruption this caused.
Protest ahead of key Bihar elections
This happened during Modi's visit to launch ₹7,200 crore worth of new projects and ahead of key Bihar elections.
Opposition parties quickly shared videos of the protest online to highlight growing frustration with Modi's unfulfilled promises.
With local issues like jobs and industry decline in focus, these protests could potentially shape young voters' opinions as elections approach.