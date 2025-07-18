Bihar voters missing from their registered addresses: 7,000 untraceable
Turns out, more than 36.8 lakh voters in Bihar can't be found at their registered addresses, according to the Election Commission of India.
Some have passed away (about 12.7 lakh), while around 18.1 lakh have moved to other states for good.
The ECI also spotted nearly 6 lakh duplicate entries and a handful—almost 7,000—who are just completely untraceable.
Political parties will get a shot at verifying missing names
The voter check covered about 90% of the state's huge electorate—over 7.9 crore people—by collecting info from over 7 crore forms.
Now, political parties will get a shot at verifying the missing names by July 25, and there'll be a month-long window for corrections after the draft roll drops on August 1.
The final list is set to be published on September 30, with elections expected later this year as the assembly term wraps up soon.