Bihar voters missing from their registered addresses: 7,000 untraceable

Political parties will get a shot at verifying missing names

The voter check covered about 90% of the state's huge electorate—over 7.9 crore people—by collecting info from over 7 crore forms.

Now, political parties will get a shot at verifying the missing names by July 25, and there'll be a month-long window for corrections after the draft roll drops on August 1.

The final list is set to be published on September 30, with elections expected later this year as the assembly term wraps up soon.