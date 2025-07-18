Next Article
Kerala's monsoon back on track, red alert in several districts
After a slow start, Kerala's monsoon is back in action.
The IMD says rainfall is catching up, with 910.7mm recorded since June—just below the usual average.
Red and orange alerts are out for several districts, so expect some seriously wet days ahead.
Kerala needs this rain to help farmers
Kerala really needs this rain to help farmers and refill water sources, especially after last year's weak monsoon.
The fresh downpour could balance out earlier shortfalls and even hit or beat the normal monthly mark, which is a big deal for crops and daily life.