Delhi landfills to be cleared by 2027—1 year ahead schedule
Delhi's giant landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla might finally be gone by the end of 2027—one year ahead of the original schedule.
The MCD just ramped up its biomining efforts after a July 2025 meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, increasing daily waste processing to 30,000 tons.
Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur sites
Bhalswa has cleared over 15 lakh tons of old waste since December and aims for 45 lakh tons more in about a year.
Okhla has already shrunk from a towering 60 meters to just 20 meters as over 56 lakh tons have been removed since 2019.
Ghazipur is also seeing progress thanks to these boosted efforts, although at a slower pace compared to the other sites.
Urban forests, civic areas to replace landfills
The city got the green light for a new waste-to-energy plant at Narela-Bawana that'll turn trash into electricity.
Once cleared, these landfill spaces will be transformed into urban forests and civic areas—bamboo plantations and tree projects are already underway to give Delhi some much-needed green space.
```