Delhi landfills to be cleared by 2027—1 year ahead schedule

Bhalswa, Okhla, and Ghazipur sites

Bhalswa has cleared over 15 lakh tons of old waste since December and aims for 45 lakh tons more in about a year.

Okhla has already shrunk from a towering 60 meters to just 20 meters as over 56 lakh tons have been removed since 2019.

Ghazipur is also seeing progress thanks to these boosted efforts, although at a slower pace compared to the other sites.