Monsoon 2025: Rainfall anomaly across India, reservoirs raise concerns

Some states up by over 100%

Rajasthan's rainfall has shot up by 116%, Jharkhand is up by 71%, and even typically dry Ladakh has seen a 97% jump.

These swings matter for farming and water supply—huge deals for millions who depend on them.

Meanwhile, places like Himachal Pradesh have faced deadly floods, with over 100 lives lost in the state.

Reservoirs nationwide are raising concerns about water and power in the months ahead.