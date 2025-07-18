Next Article
Flood warnings in Bihar, UP as Ganga crosses danger mark
Flood warnings are in place across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh after the Ganga river crossed the danger mark in Patna and Ballia.
More rain is on the way, so water levels could keep rising into Saturday.
These areas already seeing above-normal flooding
Parts of Bihar—like Khagaria, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Katihar—and UP's Ghazipur, Budaun, and Kushinagar are already seeing above-normal flooding.
The CWC has also warned that 27 big dams across India (including in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand) might get dangerously full soon.
Local communities are bracing for possible impacts on homes and infrastructure.