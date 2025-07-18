Flood warnings in Bihar, UP as Ganga crosses danger mark

These areas already seeing above-normal flooding

Parts of Bihar—like Khagaria, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Katihar—and UP's Ghazipur, Budaun, and Kushinagar are already seeing above-normal flooding.

The CWC has also warned that 27 big dams across India (including in Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand) might get dangerously full soon.

Local communities are bracing for possible impacts on homes and infrastructure.